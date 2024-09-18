Raid conducted at Rahal Letterman Lanigan

A raid was conducted by the FBI Sept. 18 at Rahal Letterman Lanigan headquarters in Zionsville’s Creekside development.

Zionsville Mayor John Stehr confirmed to Current Publishing that the FBI requested assistance from the Zionsville Police around 8 a.m. at the facility. Stehr said ZPD officers secured the perimeter while FBI agents entered, but the nature of the raid was not disclosed to the ZPD.

Stehr said not disclosing the information is protocol for the FBI.

The FBI declined to comment.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is co-owned by 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. Their IndyCar driver roster includes Bobby Rahal’s son, Graham Rahal, and Pietro Fittipaldi and Christian Lundgaard

This story will be updated.