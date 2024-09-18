Veterans memorial coming to Fishers

The national nonprofit organization Veterans & Athletes United has partnered with Cyntheanne Christian Church in Fishers to bring the Fallen Heroes Memorial to the community.

The memorial is made from 7,065 dog tags to create an image of the American flag, along with 50 gold stars representing Gold Star families nationwide. It will be on display from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at the church, 13151 Cyntheanne Rd.

“We hope to bring awareness of the heavy price paid for this flag and to keep our country free,” stated James Howard, founder and president of VAU. “Behind each one of the 7,065 dog tags is a personal story of true heroism and selfless sacrifice. We hope our memorial provides an opportunity for visitors to honor, reflect and heal — to remember all those who gave their lives defending this great country in the War on Terror.”

The Global War on Terror was declared in 2001 by then-President George W. Bush. It officially ended in 2021 when the United States withdrew from Afghanistan.

The memorial flag was built and funded by veterans, according to an announcement from Cyntheanne Christian Church. It has traveled to more than 100 locations nationwide since 2018.

Jo Neff of Cyntheanne Christian Church stated that they are looking for past and present service members to stand guard at the monument throughout the day on Nov. 8.

“I believe that will bring even a better moment for those visiting,” Neff stated. “We are also looking for groups who would like to sing some patriotic songs, or play an instrument during those times, as well. I truly think this will be a wonderful event for families to share, to thank those who have served, and still do serve for our freedom and for this beautiful country of ours.”

The display precedes the church’s annual Veterans & Athletes United Auction, which supports VAU’s mission to provide programs for veterans with disabilities and to create a permanent national monument in Washington, D.C. The auction starts at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at the church and includes a free lunch for participants.

For more about VAU, visit vetsau.org.