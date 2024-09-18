Westfield fire engages in education campaign with care facilities

The Westfield Fire Department is reaching out to local care facilities to make sure when someone calls for help, it’s the right kind of help.

Westfield Fire Department Chief Rob Gaylor told the Board of Public Works and Safety Aug. 28 that of 448 calls received in July, more than 18 percent were from local care centers, such as assisted living, nursing care and memory care facilities.

Gaylor said often those calls to 911, which result in an ambulance and fire engine response, are for nonemergent needs, such as assistance lifting a resident.

“Just a couple of weeks ago, I had an opportunity to attend a conference in Dallas and sit in on some classes,” Gaylor said. “This isn’t a Westfield problem, it’s a problem that’s common across the country when it comes to care facilities. I got some good information on ways to mitigate that, and it’s going to start with an education campaign.”

Gaylor said the community-risk reduction officer has already started meeting with staff at care facilities to help caregivers understand when dialing 911 for assistance is appropriate. Gaylor said the education campaign is a first step in creating better communication and solutions for responses to care facilities.

“Our standard response is very similar with everybody, and it’s the same across the country — an engine and medic unit respond to medical calls. It’s very common,” he said. “However, in those low-level, noninjury-type calls, there could be a better response model out there. My goal is, if you need lifting assistance, that is a different call than an emergency 911 run. So, let’s take care of the root cause of the problem.”

Mayor Scott Willis said those calls to 911 in nonemergency cases are taxing on the department, its vehicles and city roads.

“We have a real need here in Westfield for more elderly care facilities,” Willis said. “I don’t like the fact that we make decisions on development and allowing those kinds of facilities in the community because they can be a burden on the fire department. There’s got to be a balance. I’m glad to see we have some steps to follow to see where this goes, but we’ve got to figure that out.”

Gaylor said the issue often correlates to a staffing and management issue within the facility, something he hopes to address with the education campaign.

“Those true emergencies to those facilities are not (the 18 percent of calls they represent),” Gaylor said. “We (go) to those facilities when there is a need for medical services, but they have every lifting and moving device (available). They need to up their staffing and utilize those tools instead of relying on fire service and EMS service to handle that.”

Galyor said total calls to care facilities were up 24 percent in July 2024 compared to July 2023.