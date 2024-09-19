City of Westfield acquires roundabout right-of-way

Westfield’s Board of Public Works and Safety approved an agreement Aug. 28 for the city’s next roundabout project.

Westfield’s Director of Public Works Johnathon Nail said the agreement is related to a planned traffic circle at 161st Street and Springmill Road. The parcel was the last right-of-way the city needed to acquire before a construction schedule could move forward.

Nail said the parcel briefly went to eminent domain, but the city was able to negotiate with the property owner — Shrewsbury, LLC — a settlement agreement without going to trial.

The board approved a purchase agreement of $252,435.

“We feel good about the settlement agreement and the property owner is obviously agreeable to it as well,” Nail said. “We feel like it is a fair compensation for the right-of-way acquisition.”

The agreement includes .288 acres of permanent right-of-way and .167 acres of temporary right-of-way. Work in the temporary easement will be completed Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on weekends if approved in advance.

The Board of Public Works and Safety approved the settlement agreement unanimously. The start date for construction was not released.