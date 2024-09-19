Heartland Film announces lineup

Heartland Film has announced the lineup for the 33rd Heartland International Film Festival Powered by the Indiana Economic Development Corp., taking place Oct. 10-20 in Indianapolis.

The 11-day festival, which was named one of MovieMaker Magazine’s Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for 2023, will showcase more than 110 feature films, including 28 world/North American/U.S. premieres, 73 regional premieres, 20 special presentations from major distributors and 10 Indiana Spotlight films.

Opening night showcases “A Real Pain” from Searchlight Pictures. Directed, written by and starring Jesse Eisenberg, the film follows mismatched cousins David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) as they reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. Centerpiece Screening, set for Oct. 16, features “Small Things Like These” from Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, starring Oscar winner Cillian Murphy. In his follow-up performance to “Oppenheimer,” Murphy plays a coal merchant who discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent. Director Tim Mielants is scheduled to attend and participate in a post-screening discussion.

Closing night spotlights “Emilia Pérez” from Netflix, directed by Jacques Audiard. “Emilia Pérez” stars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz, who shared the Best Actress Award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

This year’s theme is “Expand Your Universe.” Attendees are encouraged to explore the 110-plus films with screenings at Emagine Noblesville, Kan-Kan Cinema and Restaurant, Landmark Glendale 12, Living Room Theaters and Newfields. All film selections will have in-person screenings, and many also will be available to view virtually. Individual tickets and Fest Passes are available at HeartlandFilmFestival.org.

The Heartland International Film Festival will award more than $60,000 in cash prizes at the Awards Celebration Oct. 19 at The Jazz Kitchen.