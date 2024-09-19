Letter: Does Zionsville really need a DORA?

Editor,

​​There is an irony to the consideration of a (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) for the downtown Zionsville district.

An extremely contentious meeting was held at the plan commission at which a majority of citizens spoke out strongly against the South Village PUD. Despite opposition, the plan commission approved the PUD with one dissenting vote. As most now know, citing lack of consensus, Mayor (John) Stehr withdrew the PUD before the full town council was scheduled to vote on it.

As I move through Zionsville and see all the signs urging residents to preserve their town, I must wonder whether those who vociferously opposed the PUD will come out in equal force against the DORA?

With so many restaurants vending alcohol within their confines, do we really need a walking drinking zone to further our enjoyment? It seems obvious that greater public consumption of alcohol will lead to poor outcomes.

So, to those so dedicated to the preservation of our town’s charm: Will your voices be heard before revelers and drinkers hit the revered cobblestones?

Paul White, Zionsville