Pedestrian extension expected for Oak Ridge Road

Westfield’s Board of Public Works and Safety unanimously approved a goods and services contract with Midwest Paving of Noblesville last month to extend the pedestrian trail on Oak Ridge Road north of Citation Road.

City engineer Michael Pearce told the board Aug. 28 that the city began working on the project last year, receiving three quotes. The extension will connect to the existing trail where it ends at a boardwalk over Cool Creek Tributary.

The tie-in will provide connectivity for residents south of Citation Road to the perimeter trails at 156th Street and north.

“This is a project we have been corresponding with Village Farms HOA for a number of years,” Pearce said. “They felt it was very important to have that connection to allow them to get to the larger pedestrian network north of there.”

Pearce also thanked city crews for extending that boardwalk to accommodate the project.

“Kudos to our street department. They actually extended that structure about 30 feet to the south and put a bend in it to continue this trail project,” he said.

The city will pay $55,374 for the trail extension, which is expected to be complete by Nov. 1.