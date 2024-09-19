Unique bookstore to open in downtown Noblesville

Noblesville residents Brooke Heffernan and Jen Todderud are preparing to open their new business, Chapter Book Lounge, a bookstore and cafe featuring literature, merchandise, coffee, tea, cocktails and more.

A grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 996 Conner St. in Noblesville.

“It is going to be a place for people to build relationships and find new things to read and learn about,” Todderud said. “We’re both passionate readers and learners, and we felt like we were lacking a space to do that. This business is a culmination of all of our favorite things.”

Heffernan and Todderud plan to host a variety of events, including themed nights and book discussions, among other activities. Memberships will be available.

“We’ll have memberships available that will include gifts, perks and discounts — things that you would expect for a traditional membership program,” Heffernan said. “But we also hope to have some exclusive events and offerings for members.”

The store also will have a children’s section.

Friends since college, Heffernan and Todderud look forward to growing their business. They made a TikTok of the space in May that already has approximately 3 million views.

“We love it in downtown Noblesville,” Heffernan said. “Everyone on the street has been so welcoming and supportive. It’s been pretty cool to see the response rate from the first TikTok we posted to now. People we don’t know feel excited about this being here, and that feels really cool to be like, ‘Oh, man, we had this great idea. We didn’t know that other people would also be as excited.'”

For more, visit chapterbooklounge.com.