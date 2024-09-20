Cheers for Hope craft fair to benefit Hamilton County families

Dozens of artisans will converge on Main Street in downtown Arcadia for the inaugural Cheers For Hope fall festival and craft fair from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 21, organized by Secret Families of Hamilton County and Northbrook Brewing Company to raise funds for Hamilton County families in need.

The festival includes more than 70 craft vendors selling items such as handmade leather goods, clothing, jewelry, woodcrafts and artwork.

“We have been wanting to launch a signature fundraising event for a couple of years, but hadn’t found the right place,” stated Leachia Kern, co-executive director of Secret Families. “Northbrook saw one of our social media posts and invited us up to talk. We were so impressed with the space and their willingness to partner with us. We knew it was the right place to launch our event.”

Northbrook will serve food and drinks at the event, which will also include live music from Aura Ray & Sean Noel Singing Duo and activities for children. Money raised will benefit Secret Families of Hamilton County.

Founded in 2014, Secret Families of Hamilton County works with Hamilton County elementary schools and Hamilton County Youth Assistance to identify and support families in economic hardship due to the illness or death of a parent, loss of a job, natural disaster or any other circumstance.

In December, the organization facilitates a holiday event with hundreds of volunteers to purchase, wrap and deliver presents to those in need, along with Christmas trees, personal care items and a gift card for dinner.

In 2023, the organization served more than 60 families and 300 individuals, spending approximately $550 per family.

Learn more at secretfamilieshc.org.