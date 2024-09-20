Hometown Heroes Day at Promontory

The 2024 Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis’ Home-A-Rama is in Zionsville’s Promontory neighborhood this month.

Sept. 26 is designated as Hometown Heroes Day, with a discount on admission for military veterans, active military members, first responders, health care workers and teachers.

Hometown Heroes Day represents Home-A-Rama’s way to say thank you to those who serve. The hometown heroes will have a separate check-in area and signs honoring their service to their communities and country will be posted throughout the tour sites.

Home-A-Rama continues Sept. 19-22 and Sept. 26-29, with five high-end custom homes for viewing. The homes cost between $3.8 and $5.5 million.

Home-A-Rama offers a peek into upscale living in central Indiana. The Promontory is one of Zionsville’s newest and most sought-after communities, with a sprawling 35-acre lake and 2-plus-acre estate homesites. The community offers privacy and luxury to its residents.

The self-guided tours of five homes showcase the unique aesthetic from each builder, large living spaces and latest trends in custom home design.

BAGI representatives note that the event also offers design ideas and remodeling tips.

Learn more at homearama.bagihomeshows.com.