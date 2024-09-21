Noblesville man dead after pond rescue

A Noblesville man died Sept. 20 after reportedly jumping into a pond near Windwood Parkway and Hague Road.

Noblesville police officers and firefighters responded to the area shortly after 4 p.m. after a 911 caller reported seeing a man standing on top of a fountain in the pond. The caller told dispatchers the man jumped from the fountain and never resurfaced.

A diver from the Noblesville Fire Department located the man underwater near where he was last seen. An ambulance transported the man, Zachery R. Polson, 35, of Noblesville, to Riverview Health in critical condition. He was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office will determine a cause of death.