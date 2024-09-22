Carmel in brief — September 24, 2024

I-465, U.S 31 interchange upgrades planned – INDOT will hold a public information meeting to present plans for improving the I-465 and U.S. 31 interchange at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Drury Plaza Hotel, 9625 N. Meridian St. in Carmel. At the event, attendees can learn more about the Level Up 31 project, gather materials, view maps and meet with project team members. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Level Up 31 aims to enhance the capacity and efficiency of the interchanges to alleviate traffic congestion, improve safety and support economic growth in the surrounding area. Learn more at LevelUp31.com.

Webinar for first-time voters – The Hamilton County Clerk’s Office will host a webinar at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 for new and first-time voters. Hamilton County Election Administrator Beth Sheller will offer advice on how to register to vote, the process for requesting an absentee ballot and details on early voting opportunities. Participation in the webinar requires advance registration. To secure a spot, register at tinyurl.com/first-time-voters.

CFD open houses – All six Carmel Fire Department stations will hold open houses from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Guests can meet local firefighters, tour the station and get an up-close look at emergency vehicles. The event is free and open to the public.

Apply for Christkind, docent programs – The Carmel Christkindlmarkt team is accepting applications for the 2024 Christkind and Kulturecke Docent scholarship programs. The Christkind scholarship program is open to high school and college students, and applications are due by Oct. 4. Kulturekce docents serve as a guide in the museum exhibit. First place scholarship winners of both programs will each receive $1,000, second place will receive $500 and third place will receive $250. Applications for the Christkind are due by Oct. 4, and applications for Kulturekce docents are due Oct. 11. Learn more and apply at CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com.

Class of ‘14 reunion – The Carmel High School Class of 2014 will hold a reunion for graduates, staff, teachers and coaches who would like to attend. The event is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at Carmel Civic Square, 3 Civic Square, in Carmel. RSVP at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeDpVdoI57WL3lKLxJUrODH6ax0MGUBmhWRohScm8gnhvE6ww/viewform.

High Holy Day services — Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel is offering free access to High Holy Day services to members of the Jewish community across Central Indiana, regardless of membership status. The High Holy Days begin with Erev Rosh Hashanah on Oct. 2, with related services through Oct. 4. Yom Kippur services start Oct. 11 with related services through Oct. 12. For more about the congregation at 3085 West 116th St. in Carmel, visit shaareytefilla.org.

City forms Diwali Committee – The City of Carmel has formed a Diwali Committee, bringing together a diverse range of organizations from the Indian community to plan the city’s inaugural Diwali celebration taking place Oct. 26 in Midtown. The committee will be chaired by Carmel City Councilor Anita Joshi and include four students representing Carmel High School, Brebeuf and Park Tudor. Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most popular festivals in India. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. To learn more or get involved, contact Joshi at [email protected].

Breakfast for veterans – Hamilton County Veterans Corp will host a free breakfast at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Barrington of Carmel, 1335 S. Guilford Rd. in Carmel, for American Legion and VFW post commanders and their Post Adjutant or other officers or members who want to help military veterans in Hamilton County. Breakfast is courtesy of Hamilton County Veterans Corp and Stronger Veterans Stronger Communities Coalition. Attendees will learn about the Governor’s Challenge on veteran suicide prevention and how veteran organizations play a role in assisting veterans in crisis. Learn more at hamiltoncountyveterans.com.

State board appointments – Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed or reappointed several Carmel residents to state boards and commissions. They are:

Cari Sheehan, Artificial Intelligence Task Force

Harry McNaught, Indiana Finance Authority Board of Directors

Robert Hockett, Motor Vehicle Sales Advisory Board

Robert Reynolds, Retirement Home Guaranty Fund Board

Douglas Bosworth, Retirement Home Guaranty Fund Board

Gabe Paul, Unemployment Insurance Review Board

Quilt guild show – The Mudsock Quilters Guild Quilt Show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 13450 E. 116th St. in Fishers. The event will include quilts to view, a raffle, vendors and a booth offering gently used quilting supplies at low prices. The guild has nearly 250 members who reside in Carmel, Fishers and Noblesville. Guild members have created more than 300 quilts for hospital patients to receive on Christmas.

Late Harvest Dinner fundraiser set — Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank will host a special fundraiser featuring award-winning Chef Ryan Nelson and Laurie Nelson and showcasing locally sourced ingredients. The evening begins with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a gourmet dinner and dessert. The main event begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at Late Harvest Kitchen, 8605 River Crossing Blvd., Indianapolis. A VIP bourbon and wine tasting starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person for the main event, with an additional $25 for those who want the VIP experience. To register, visit bit.ly/4dP6PhL.

Class of ‘65 reunion – The class of Carmel High School of 1965 is planning its 60th class reunion. Members of the class may contact committee chair Steve Brown at [email protected] for more information.

Pennsylvania Street closure – A full road closure was set to begin on or after Sept. 3 at Pennsylvania Street at the Liberty Fund building (just north of 111th Street) for construction of a roundabout. The roundabout at 111th Street will remain open. The closure is expected to last 60 days.

Eastbound 96th Street closed – Eastbound W. 96th Street between Spring Mill and Ditch roads was set to close on or after Sept. 9 as crews construct a multi-use path. Westbound traffic will be maintained during the project, which is expected to last through December.

Model train car donations sought — The Carmel Clay Historical Society is seeking donations of O gauge train cars for a permanent display in the Carmel Clay History Museum. Those interested in donating or learning more may contact CCHS at 317-846-7117 or [email protected].

Flag disposal – American flags that are tattered and worn should be disposed of following federal guidelines, which include burning and proper handling of the ashes. Collection bins for flags in need of retirement can be found throughout Hamilton County, including VFW Stanley E. Banks, Sr. Post 10003, 12863 Old Meridian St. in Carmel; American Legion Post 173, 852 W Main St. in Carmel; VFW Ralph Lehr Post 6246, 654 S 9th St. in Noblesville; and American Legion Post 102, 9091 E 126th St. in Fishers.

Brooke’s Place seeks volunteers – Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People is looking for volunteers to serve as support group facilitators for its westside, eastside and northside program nights. Volunteers provide a safe and supportive environment for young people, ages 3-29, and their caregivers, to grieve. Facilitators engage groups through conversation as well as age-appropriate therapeutic activities such as crafts and games. Facilitators serve families twice a month on either Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays. To learn more about becoming a facilitator or to apply, contact [email protected] or visit brookesplace.org/grief-support-volunteer.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Coolest things made in Indiana – Businesses and budding entrepreneurs have an opportunity to show off their wares at the Indiana Chamber’s fourth annual Coolest Thing Made IN Indiana competition. Companies entered in the tournament face off in a single-elimination bracket format. Products entered must be made in the Hoosier state. Businesses are limited to one submitted product. Online fan voting determines the winner of each matchup. The tournament tips off in late October and concludes in November. Entry is free. Applications are accepted through Oct. 18 at indianachamber.com/coolest.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Hockey event to support Peachey Fund – Carmel and Zionsville hockey teams will face off Sept. 29 in games that will benefit selected charities, including the Catherine Peachey Fund, which supports breast cancer research. The junior varsity game will begin at 12:10 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 2:05 p.m. Both games are at the Carmel Ice Skadium, 1040 3rd Ave. SW in Carmel. Youth players that wear a hockey jersey to the game will receive a raffle ticket. The event will also include a silent auction.

Run for Wellness – The Trinity Free Clinic Run for Wellness 5K is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Rd. in Carmel. Cost is $35 per person. To register or donate visit trinityfreeclinic.org.

Heart center named top hospital – Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center has been ranked the top hospital in Indiana and second in the nation for cardiac care by Money Magazine in its 2024 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care. The ranking compared all short-term, acute care hospitals in the nation that offer deep expertise with highly experienced cardiologists and heart specialists and have earned a four- or five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Grants to address health care gaps – The Hamilton County Health Department is accepting grant applications from organizations with projects that address gaps in health care in the county. The grants will be funded through the state’s Health First Indiana program. The General Assembly passed legislation last year that will invest $225 million in public health over the next two years. Applicants are encouraged to propose projects, programs or activities aligned with priority Core Public Health Service areas that include maternal and child health, child and adult immunizations, fatality prevention, tobacco cessation and more. The application deadline is Sept. 30. Apply at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1858/Health-First-Hamilton-County.

Food inspection map available – The Hamilton County Health Department recently launched an interactive food inspection map on its website. The map allows residents to access and review food inspection reports for more than 1,200 food service establishments, including restaurants and stores operating within the county. Users can enter their location, view nearby establishments and click on specific restaurants to access detailed inspection reports. County officials said the feature allows consumers to make more informed decisions about where they dine or shop. The map is available under the food Inspections tab at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1925/Health-Department.

Lung Support Group – Franciscan Health Indianapolis will host a monthly Lung Support Group hospital, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. in Indianapolis. The meetings will take place on the third Thursday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Cardiac Testing Conference Room. Meetings include a guest speaker and focus on lung education and treatment information. A light meal will be provided and a shuttle bus service is available. RSVP for meeting and transportation a week prior to the event. For more, call 317-528-8901 or email [email protected].