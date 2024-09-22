Looking ahead: Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen delivers annual State of the City address

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen made his debut on stage at Ruoff Music Center Sept. 17 to deliver his 5th State of the City address.

Jensen reflected on the four main pillars of his administration: infrastructure, economic and workforce development, downtown and quality of life, and public safety.

Infrastructure

Numerous construction projects are underway and will take place across the city in the next few years.

A $2.6 million project underway in collaboration with the Indiana Department of Transportation is a new roundabout on Logan Street that Jensen said will help increase traffic flow.

In 2026, a new infrastructure project to widen Ind. 32 from downtown Westfield into downtown Noblesville for 5 miles will begin construction. Jensen said the project will be a “huge challenge but an amazing opportunity for the community.”

Downtown and quality of life

The new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area is an enhancement to the historic downtown, Jensen said.

The DORA, which allows people 21 and older to purchase alcoholic beverages from approved businesses and consume them within the DORA’s boundaries, was approved by the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission in July and launched earlier this month.

The new Indiana Peony Festival Headquarters will open this year on the grounds of Finch Creek Park, which Jensen said will be an economic driver for the city.

Indiana Peony Festival is a Noblesville nonprofit that launched its festival four years ago in recognition of the state flower. Jensen said despite construction on the city’s main road, the festival drew more than 50,000 attendees.

The Indiana Peony Festival headquarters will be on the grounds of Finch Creek Park, and Kelly McVey, president of IPF, said she looks forward to expanding the nonprofit’s footprint.

“We will (include) classes (with) peonies but also kitchen gardens and paying homage to the woman farmer,” McVey said. “We also love that we will be renovating a historically significant Hamilton County home.”

Economic development

A new project announced during the address is Morse Village, a $250 million development covering approximately 175 acres that features 30,000 square feet of commercial space and local restaurants at 206th Street and Hague Road.

Jensen said there also will be a new roundabout at 206th Street and Hague Road to help handle traffic capacity.

“The community will be the entry to Morse Reservoir, offering 250 high-end single-family homes, 150 townhomes and condos and 250 multi-family homes,” Noblesville Communications Director Lexie Rock said. “The development will complement the existing amenities, including Morse Reservoir, golf courses, parks, trails and green spaces. Noblesville continues its commitment to building trails and enhancing connectivity for residents and visitors through this development.”

Public safety

Public safety is one of the city’s top priorities, according to Jensen. Noblesville was recently ranked as the 12th-safest suburb in the United States by SmartAsset, a ​​company that publishes articles, guides, reviews, calculators and tools to help people make decisions about personal finance.

Jensen announced that the construction of a new police headquarters is a top priority in the city’s 10-year Capital Improvement Plan, which has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police.

“The former Firestone site along Division Street was selected as the best option for the new station and will address the growing needs of the Noblesville Police Department by providing sufficient space for staff and equipment,” Rock said.

Construction on the new police headquarters is expected to begin in the second half of 2025.

“I am committed to furthering strategic development and doing so with purpose as we continue to grow,” Jensen said. “Our team will continue to take bold steps forward to move Noblesville into the future while preserving and honoring the historical assets in our city. Serving as mayor of my hometown is a great honor, and I will stand firm in my commitment to making investments that will have a lasting positive impact for many years to come.”

Future projects

Innovation Mile and Noblesville Event Center

Innovation Mile is a 600-acre public-private partnership by the City of Noblesville. For more, visit youarecurrent.com/2024/09/17/on-the-grow-innovation-mile-business-technology-district-is-taking-shape/.

The Granary

In August, the Noblesville Common Council approved a resolution for a $67 million mixed-use development project, The Granary. For more, visit youarecurrent.com/2024/08/13/noblesville-common-council-takes-first-step-in-approving-67-million-mixed-use-development/.