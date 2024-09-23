Patient-focused Brightstar Care continues growth

BrightStar Care in Indianapolis goes beyond home health care and medical staffing to provide compassionate patient-centered services to central Indiana, according to its staff.

“We view this as a vocation, and it’s a mission to serve others, and that’s been the driving force behind continuing the traditions of excellence that have been in place with this agency,” said David Stordy, a Westfield resident who co-owns the franchise with his wife, Jeanne. “We feel honored and very fortunate to be able to be a part of people’s life journey and providing these care services.”

The team of 115 staff and caregivers provides nursing care to pediatric patients up to seniors. Offering in-home infusions, therapeutic procedures and injections, as well as wound care and medication management, BrightStar nurses treat patients of all ages.

Patients are assigned a registered nurse with at least two years of experience to develop patient care plans and provide care.

“We do everything in home care, with the exception of where we are not Medicare Part A-certified,” Stordy said. “So, when someone comes directly out of the hospital, they’re most likely going to go with the Medicare Part A health agency anywhere from a few days to a month or so, and then then we normally will step in if the person has a need for longer-stay home care services.”

One of the first Brightstar Care franchises in the nation, which was opened in 2007 by Carmel resident Jon Olson, the business grew to become one of the top-performing locations. When Olson and his wife Jill Gilmer decided to step away from the company to focus on their growing family, they knew the franchise was in good hands when the Stordys took ownership in early 2023.

“They are wonderful people, and we thought their background and their morals and everything about them would be a good fit for BrightStar and keep the legacy,” Olson said.

For the Stordys, four of their five children are grown and their youngest is a senior in high school and they were looking for a new direction. Jeanne Stordy brought her background as a physical therapist into the company while David Stordy has 30 years in the health care industry working with assisted living, memory care and home health agencies.

The Stordys have seen continued growth through referrals and have added nurse case managers and scheduling personnel.

“We’ll continue that intensive focus on person-to-person relationships with our caregivers, directly with our clients, with their adult children and their responsible parties who help manage their care,” David Stordy said.

While Brightstar has Medicaid licenses and is contracted with Anthem, United and Humana to care for patients through the Indiana Pathways for Aging program, they also accept some insurance plans.

“We’re one of 35 agencies in the state of Indiana that is contracted with the Veterans Administration, so we have a number of veterans that we’re honored to serve who served our country,” Stordy said.

BrightStar Indianapolis has a 24/7 call line staffed by members of its local team.

“If anything happens anytime, day or night, you’re going to get someone who’s familiar with your mom or dad or your child’s case and can step in and help immediately,” David Stordy said.

To contact Brightstar Indianapolis, call 317-706-0799 or visit brightstarcare.com.