Athlete of the week: Noblesville girls soccer player embraces team captain role

Noblesville High School senior girls soccer player Atley Pittman has truly embodied the role of a leader.

“Atley has developed over the years from a very good piece to a very good puzzle to a team captain and, as she always has, she continues to put team first, which she understands is important to maintaining a winning culture,” Millers coach Mike Brady said. “Atley values wearing Noblesville on the front of her jersey and the community should be proud of how she has represented her school over the years. A lot of athletes want to talk the talk without walking the walk.. Not Atley. She shows up every day determined to not only raise the bar for herself, but for the entire team.”

Pittman, a midfielder, has been a key contributor on the Millers’ past two Class 3A state championship teams.

“It has been beyond amazing to be a part of a program that has had such success,” Pittman said. “The best part is getting to play with such talented players throughout my four years. Many of them I have played with since I was 4 years old. These past years have given me a lifetime of cherished memories.”

Pittman had eight goals and seven assists last season. She has one goal and three assists this season for the Millers, who were 7-0-2 as of Sept. 17.

“We are always working and trying to be a better version of who we are,” Pittman said. “We have a great foundation, but there is always room for improvement. I look forward to each and every game to see where we stand.”

Pittman has developed her soccer IQ through the years.

“I feel I have made improvements in understanding the game from different coaches’ styles as well as adapting my role on the field based on who I have the opportunity to play with,” she said.

Pittman was recruited by Indiana University and accepted a scholarship, but a recent lawsuit settlement by the NCAA has changed her plans.

“The NCAA lawsuit and roster cap has since changed all of my plans,” she said. “I am currently exploring my options and trying to find the best fit for me.”

The lawsuit settlement against the NCAA over name, image and likeness will cap soccer roster sizes at Power 4 programs. They are expected to be capped at between 24 and 28.

Pittman began playing soccer at age 4 at Noblesville United Soccer Club.

“I played tennis in middle school and basketball from third to eighth grade,” Pittman said. “I also did triathlons as a kid.”

To nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, contact [email protected].

MEET ATLEY PITTMAN

Favorite Subject: Math

Favorite Athlete: Mallory Swanson

Favorite TV Show: “Gossip Girl”

Favorite Musician: Taylor Swift