Center Celebration 2024 raises nearly $600,000

The annual Center Celebration 2024 presented by Ice Miller, which featured a performance by trumpeter Chris Botti, raised more than $588,000 to support the mission of the Center for the Performing Arts.

The Sept. 21 event at the Palladium began with cocktails and a musical welcome by Michael Feinstein, the Center’s artistic director, as guests were seated for dinner. A live auction featured several packages, including luxury getaways, sports experiences and two pairs of tickets to Taylor Swift’s tour-closing concert Nov. 3 in Indianapolis. Botti and his band delivered a one-hour set featuring surprise guests on violin, saxophone, guitar and vocals.

Two after-parties featured live music by local acts Soul Street and pianist Eric Baker. Proceeds from the auction, table reservations, sponsorships and direct donations will support the Center’s arts and educational programming, which includes mainstage performances by national and international artists, children’s concerts and camps, vocal and instrumental music classes, speaker presentations and reading clubs.

“The Center Celebration is always my favorite night of the year, not only for the financial support it generates, but because it brings our friends together as a community,” Center President/CEO Jeffrey C. McDermott stated. “We’re so grateful to all of them for the Center’s continued success.”

This year’s Gala Steering Committee was co-chaired by Carmel residents Adam Arceneaux and Caroline and Michael Garvey. In addition to Ice Miller, sponsors included First Merchants Bank, Aaron Wealth Advisors, Shiel Sexton, Studio M Architecture and Planning, the Payne & Mencias Group, Current Publishing, Open Gate, Will and Yasmin Stump, Anheuser-Busch, E&J Gallo Winery, St. Elmo Cocktails and Oberer’s Flowers.

The Center Celebration 2025 presented by Ice Miller is set for Sept. 20, at the Palladium. Information and table reservations are available now at thecenterpresents.org/gala.