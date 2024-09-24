Garcia-Wilburn, Bratton vying for District 32 seat

Current is publishing Q&As with candidates for various seats in our readership area. Below are the responses of incumbent Democrat Victoria Garcia-Wilburn and Republican challenger Patricia Bratton, who are running for the Indiana House District 32 seat, representing parts of Fishers, Carmel and North Indy. The election is Nov. 5.

Bratton is a retired small business owner. She lives in Carmel with her husband, John, and children, Lucas and Lynette. Garcia-Wilburn is an associate professor, researcher and occupational therapist. She is married to Chris Wilburn and they have three children, Isabella, Anya and Jude.

What sets you apart from your opponent:

Bratton: My husband and I grew up in Carmel. I built my business here and John teaches at Hamilton Southeastern (Schools). We raised our family in Fishers. We moved back to Carmel to assist our aging parents. Having returned to this district to raise our family, I want to see our kids and grandkids do the same.

Garcia-Wilburn: I am a health-care provider, an adolescent addiction recovery researcher and come from a police family, setting me apart as an asset in the areas of mental health and public safety. I am committed to working on policy over politics, dedicating my time to bipartisan work that benefits our community.

What issues are you most focused on?

Garcia-Wilburn: In my first term, I focused on quality-of-life, mental health care access, supporting law enforcement, protecting children from sexual predators and ensuring retirees receive their benefits. In my reelection, I plan to focus on health care costs, public safety, services for people with disabilities and seniors; and improving mental health and addiction treatment access.

Bratton: Two issues I hear most about are health costs and mental health services. I will push to ensure Indiana consumers have the information they need to choose the best care and prescriptions at the lowest cost. I will advocate to expand mental health and addiction programs and insurance coverage.

How can the legislature address concerns about public education?

Bratton: We need to listen to our educators and work to ensure funding increases are directed to the classroom and teacher pay. I believe in empowering parents to be more involved in their kids’ education. The parent-teacher partnership is vital to the success of our kids.

Garcia-Wilburn: I believe in fully funding our strong, high-performing schools that we have grown accustomed to in House District 32 while robustly supporting teachers with the resources they need through improved salary, professional development and classroom support.

How will you represent all your constituents, regardless of how they voted?

Garcia-Wilburn: Ensuring representation for every one of my constituents is fundamental to who I am. People’s personal political affiliations do not matter to me as your State Representative. I take every call, every meeting and respond to every email, because I work for my constituents and I believe that this is a job of service.

Bratton: I commit to serve with an open-door policy. I will work hard to connect and be a resource to my constituents. This district is home to all of us and while we may not agree on every issue, we can find common ground for the betterment of our community.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

Bratton: I am a mother and grandmother. I care about key quality-of-life issues like crime and housing and health care costs. I’m running for state representative to ensure my kids and grandkids, along with yours, both want and can afford to build their future here.

Garcia-Wilburn: I truly care about my community, I see my position as a public servant and know we are better united than divided. We can accomplish much good if we work together. If reelected, I will continue to engage our community to work together for a better future for us all.