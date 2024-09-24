Go with the flow: Creative outlet turns into full-time job for Carmel artist 

When the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the world, Kira Shemesh was stirred to create.

“I started feeling the need to do something more expressive and something to do with art,” she said.

Having only casually taken art classes during her time at Ball State University, the Carmel resident started learning fluid art, also referred to as acrylic pouring, to create abstract paintings. Now her work can be found in businesses and homes in Carmel and far beyond.

In 2021, Shemesh launched Seektheart to support her new venture. The acronym pays tribute to the names of her husband, Shlomo, daughter Ella, 18, son Elijah, 20, and her name, Kira.

Shemesh, 46, creates commissioned pieces for businesses and individuals. When working with individual clients, the process is collaborative – often involving a home visit or obtaining photos to see the space and use of existing colors.

“We discuss what colors they want to be in the painting together and then I give them suggestions,” Shemesh said. “I can show them a piece right before it’s finalized and they could say, ‘Oh, do you think you could add a little bit more silver or a little bit more red?’ I’m able to do that as long as the painting is still wet.”

Turnaround time for a single piece is approximately a week, which includes an average drying time of five to six days.

One custom piece she made was for a young man who commissioned art for his girlfriend during the pandemic. He developed symptoms of COVID-19 while out of state and travel restrictions prevented them from seeing each other. He died before the piece was completed.

“Inspired by our love story, (Kira) wanted to create a (second) piece of art in his honor. She named it ‘Beautiful Chaos.’ Her gift continues to bring me joy,” said Julie Ann Olsen, who hung the piece in his honor in her Indianapolis home.

“It reminds her of him,” Shemesh said. “It makes her feel joy and happiness.”

Shemesh is a certified Scripps OMA art facilitator, which allows her to teach art at nursing homes. Using her home’s fifth bedroom as an art studio, Shemesh also teaches painting classes for all ages and offers girls’ nights and children’s classes.

Despite her busy schedule, Shemesh still finds time to paint for herself.

“I love seeing the colors just kind of fly across the canvas,” she said. “Every time, it’s something different. I never know what I’m going to come up with. I also really enjoy listening to music when I’m creating. The music kind of flows through me into the art.”

Noncommissioned paintings often are donated to local businesses, charities and nonprofit organizations.

“All the paintings that I’ve done for myself, I’ve really felt the need to just give those away,” Shemesh said.

She’s donated her work to organizations that include Heroes Foundation and Best Buddies. Recently she donated pieces for a silent auction fundraiser for the Indy Dance Council.

“Artists helping artists is always a special and a deeply appreciated practice and her work is of the highest caliber, improving the creative energy of any space. It made a huge impact in helping us reach our fundraising goals,” said Mariel Greenlee, artistic director of Indy Dance Council.

Shemesh’s work has traveled the globe but can also be seen hanging in local area businesses or even on a neighbor’s wall.

“My mom moved into a new house. We were looking through the window of her neighbor and one of my pieces of art was there,” Shemesh said. “So, that was the coolest thing ever is that my art is starting to be everywhere and that just means a lot to me – that you might walk into someone’s home and be like, ‘oh, did Kira make that?’ That, to me, would be pretty special.”

Learn more about Shemesh’s artwork at seektheart.org.

Helping seniors live healthier lives

In addition to creating art full-time, Kira Shemesh helps nursing home and senior care center residents live healthier lives.

Using her background in recreational therapy, Shemesh owns and operates Seek the Sun Chair Yoga. She and her staff teach residents at approximately 30 locations around Indianapolis, averaging 80 classes a month.

Learn more at seekthesunchairyoga.com.