Indiana Joint Replacement Institute to expand team and services

Construction of the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute flagship facility and surgery center is underway, and a grand opening is scheduled for February 2025.

In the meantime, IJRI and Indiana Orthopedic Institute will expand its hip and knee surgical capacity by adding three surgeons from the Center for Hip and Knee Surgery in Mooresville Oct. 1.

Dr. Timothy Williams, Dr. John Meding and Dr. Robert Malinzak are board-certified hip and knee surgeons with 74 years of combined surgical experience, according to Neil Garrison, director of marketing for IJRI.

Garrison said that the surgeons are leaders in joint replacement research and have been featured in more than 230 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters.

“We are thrilled to bring on three nationally recognized hip and knee surgeons from the renowned center in Mooresville to join the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute, creating the premier joint replacement program in Indiana,” IJRI CEO and founder Dr. Michael Meneghini stated.

Garrison said IJRI will also add more orthopedic services Oct. 1 as hand and elbow surgeon Dr. Rich Makowiec and shoulder and elbow surgeon Dr. Peter Hogg join the team. The surgeons bring more than 35 years of combined surgical experience.

“We are so excited to bring on these talented upper extremity surgeons to provide more comprehensive musculoskeletal care in both upper and lower extremities,” Meneghini stated.

Patients can be seen temporarily at 9460 E. 146th St. in Noblesville until the new center opens.

For more, visit injri.com.