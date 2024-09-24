Lawrence 2024 budget needs $800K in appropriations, transfers

The City of Lawrence needs about $800,000 in additional appropriations and fund transfers to balance its 2024 budget.

The Lawrence Common Council had a first look at the requested budget transfers and appropriations during its Sept. 18 meeting. Documents providing some details were made available to Current on Sept. 23 following several public records requests.

According to the additional appropriation resolution, the city needs $237,500 for “other services and charges” in the 2024 General Fund; and $200,000 to cover pensions for retired city employees. Those appropriations would come from city reserves.

Requested budget transfers would move funds from one part of the approved 2024 budget to another and wouldn’t affect reserves. If approved by the council, about $361,000 in transfers from three departments — streets, non-departmental and garage — would go into the administration fund.

The city’s finances have been a topic of discussion starting in early August when Controller Humphrey Nagila gave an update to the council indicating there was a deficit. Specific numbers weren’t provided until the mid-September meeting.

The council referred the budget requests to the Committee of the Whole for review. A committee meeting was scheduled for Sept. 25.

Also up for review by the committee are proposed 3 percent raises for city elected officials. If approved, the new salaries would be:

Mayor: $102,742

City clerk: $81,222

Council president: $19,000

Council vice president: $17,845

Council members: $16,763

The city’s 2025 budget includes 3 percent raises for most city staff, as well. Police and firefighters have negotiated a 5 percent increase in 2025, pending council approval.