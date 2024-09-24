Night & Day diversions – September 24, 2024

‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “Million Dollar Quartet” runs through Oct. 6 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘9 to 5 The Musical’

The Belfry Theatre presents “9 to 5 The Musical’ through Sept. 29 at Noblesville First United Methodist Church. For more, visit thebelfrytheatre.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Freeform Concert Series presents “Hello World with John Boyle and Cam Melton” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25; “Deception: An Evening of Magic & Lies” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26; and “Dueling Pianos presented by Brittany Brumfield and Baby Grand Entertainment” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Super Diamond

Super Diamond, a Neil Diamond tribute act, will join Carmel Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

‘Ring of Fire’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s production of “Ring of Fire” runs through Sept. 29 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

‘Who I Am’

Nick Carter will perform in his “Who I Am” tour at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Leonid & Friends

“Leonid & Friends: The Music of Chicago & More” is set for 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Victory Lap’ tour

Damien Escobar’s “Victory Lap” tour is set for 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.