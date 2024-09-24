Snapshot: Dahlias delight at Zionsville farmers market

Candace Ulmer and Mamata Patel manned the table for the Zionsville Cultural District during the Dahlia Showcase at the farmers market in Zionsville Sept. 14. Flower lovers who had received a free dahlia tuber earlier in the season from the ZCD were invited to bring their dahlia blooms to the showcase. The Zionsville Cultural District’s mission is to market initiatives that benefit the community. The district promotes Zionsville’s art and culture history and its community assets to enhance tourism and stimulate economic development. Volunteers and board members also coordinate experiences within the community to improve and enrich experiences for residents, local businesses and visitors, such as the dahlia tuber giveaway. Learn more about ZCD at zvillecd.org. (Photo courtesy of Donna Monday)