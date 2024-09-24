Time passages: Profits from book on Westfield’s recent history donated to nonprofits

When longtime Westfield resident Dave Mueller retired several years ago, he wasn’t quite ready to slow down.

Mueller, who has long been involved in the community (he and his wife Mary Beth served terms on the school board), found himself wanting to capture Westfield’s history in a way it hadn’t been captured before. While it’s common knowledge around the city that Westfield was founded on Quaker roots and holds a place in history as a stop on the underground railroad, Mueller wanted to focus on recent history.

“What we tend to forget today is that we’re making history,” Mueller said.

So, in 2005, he sat down with Andy Cook — the city’s first mayor — and brainstormed ideas. The result was a collaboration of 34 authors sharing 43 stories in the book, “Westfield: A Period of Growth and Progress,” published in a limited-edition of 1,500 copies in 2023.

“We tried to keep it to 1989 to 2023,” said Mueller, who edited the book.

But for Mueller, the book project wasn’t simply about writing down Westfield’s recent history. It was about giving back.

“Westfield is a kind and caring community,” Mueller said. “I put this at the very beginning of the book, we talk about nonprofits. These are people who volunteer their time and work with youth, they work with sick people, with hungry people. This allows our community to stand out from a lot of other communities.”

The cost of production for the first edition of the book was covered entirely by community contributions. That meant proceeds — each book sold for $40 — went back to local nonprofits.

Mueller and the book’s contributors chose four nonprofit organizations — Heart and Soul; Open Doors; Student Impact; and Westfield Youth Assistance Program — to receive those funds, totaling $7,500 per organization.

Funds were distributed within the past several weeks.

One of the beneficiaries — Westfield Youth Assistance Program — was formed in 2009 with Cook’s assistance. Cook said as mayor, one of the first things he had to learn was how to oversee the police department.

“What I learned was there are a lot of young kids who are heading for trouble,” Cook said. “It’s a matter of time and there’s nothing we really do to prevent them from engagement with the law. That’s what this program is all about; it identifies children who we call ‘at-risk’ and voluntarily they enter the program. The whole goal is that (the organization) evaluates children and puts them back on the right track by using all of the community resources that we have.”

The program is now available in every school district in the Hamilton County.

“The number of children entering the legal system has been cut in half, which is not only a huge savings to the county in terms of dollars and cents, but it keeps these kids from becoming wards of the court and eventually becoming productive citizens,” Cook said.

WYAP connects Westfield youth with core services, including mentoring, tutoring, mental health support, camps and enrichment activities.

“In addition to the at-risk kids, it’s any children facing challenging life circumstances,” WYAP board President Tammy Havard said. “It could be someone who lost a parent or someone close to them and are just struggling. We’ve had students who have had truancy issues who have been diverted through this program with the path for that child to reach their greatest potential. It’s the holistic approach that makes it work. We’re able to find those kids tutors or mentors or get them counseling services that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to pay for. They get connected with extracurricular activities. And from a nonprofit standpoint, we could not do what we do without the generous donors and volunteers. Just to see the community outreach and the support of the nonprofit is amazing.”

Checks for $7,500 each were also distributed to Student Impact, Open Doors and Heart and Soul this month.

Cook said Westfield’s nonprofit organizations are just another thing that showcases the city’s collective good heart.

“When I was mayor, I had to ‘sell’ the city. But the part I like to talk about a lot is the heart of the city (and) what we do as a community to take care of our own,” Cook said. “Our (nonprofits) are supported by the community. People give money right here locally, and then they can see, feel and touch what the results are. When people, whether it’s a business owner or a resident, when they hear that, the next thing we know they are here because the city really cares.”

Mueller said the book spotlights Westfield’s giving spirit.

“Those stories are captured in this book, and it makes me really proud when I read it, that Westfield has that kind and caring attitude,” he said.

SERVING THE COMMUNITY

Four area nonprofits received donations from the profits of the book, “Westfield: A Period of Growth and Progress.

Heart and Soul

Heart and Soul is a free health clinic for individuals without health insurance or who are underinsured in Hamilton county and the surrounding areas. Learn more at heartandsoulclinic.org.

Open Doors

Open Doors is a food pantry that works to improve the quality of life for residents through food and clothing assistance, referral to community services and spiritual guidance. Learn more at opendoorswestfield.org.

Student Impact

Student Impact of Westfield assists youth to develop friendships, connect with mentors and learn skills that will inspire them in their next season of life though an after-school program, small groups and camps. Visit therockwestfield.org for more.

Westfield Youth Assistance Program

WYAP provides professional family-centered coordination of services to students and families facing difficult circumstances in the Westfield Washington School District. Learn more at youthassistance.org/westfield.