Westfield to host Veterans Day poster and essay contest

The City of Westfield will host its inaugural Veterans Day Ceremony poster and essay contest, an initiative created to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans.

The contest is open to students in Westfield Washington Schools, private schools and homeschool students who reside in Westfield or Westfield Washington Township.

All entries must follow the theme of “honoring service and sacrifice.”

The poster contest is open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Posters must be 11-inches-by-17-inches. Submissions must include a strong veteran-related visual element such as a soldier or flag.

The essay contest is open to students in grades seven through 12. Essays should be a short essay, poem or other written format.

Poster submissions and essays can be dropped off at Westfield City Services, 2728 E. 171st St. and should include the student’s name, age and grade, as well as the parent/guardian’s name and contact information. Essays may also be submitted to [email protected].

One winner from each grade will receive a monetary prize.

Posters will be displayed and presented during the Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11. Winners of the essay contest will read their work during the event.

The submission deadline is Oct. 25.