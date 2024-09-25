Stewart seeks Hamilton Southeastern Wayne Township seat

Current is publishing Q&As with candidates for various seats in our readership area. Below are the responses of Hamilton Southeastern School Board candidate John Stewart, who is running for the Wayne Township seat against incumbent Sarah Parks-Reese. The election is Nov. 5.

Stewart operates K-Trails, a global equestrian adventure company that is separate from the local nonprofit. He lives in Noblesville with his wife, Suzanne. They have three children.

What motivated you to run for school board?

As a father, I’m motivated to give back to the community that supported my children. My diverse business experience and commitment to promoting career pathways will hopefully serve HSE Schools well and provide more opportunities for students’ success beyond a four-year university.

What is your vision for local education?

My vision is for every Hamilton Southeastern student to graduate with a solid education, a clear sense of purpose and the skills needed for higher education, trades, military or workforce. Students should feel valued and supported by teachers, coaches, administration and the community, with success as a shared goal.

What is the biggest challenge facing public education now?

Public education faces challenges like adapting to AI and technology, enhancing student and parental engagement post-COVID, addressing teacher shortages and diversity, and aligning education with future job markets. Additionally, managing social media’s impact on mental health and limiting cell phone use in schools are critical for systemic improvement.

What do you support about how HSE schools are run and what would you change?

I support the board’s role in governance and (Patrick) Mapes’ leadership as superintendent. If elected, I will focus on enhancing Career Pathways/Technical Education, promoting positive mental health and fostering strategic planning to align the school community, and improve educational outcomes and efficiency.

How will you represent everyone’s interests, regardless of whether they voted for you?

Once elected, I will use my expertise to help HSE thrive and serve the community. I aim to enhance HSE’s reputation through strategic marketing and communication, focus on academic excellence, and ensure safety and diversity. My commitment is to growth and retaining our exceptional teachers and staff.