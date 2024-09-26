Guerin Catholic named a National Blue Ribbon School

Guerin Catholic High School has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, the school recently announced.

National Blue Ribbon Schools is the United States Department of Education’s award program that honors high-performing schools and schools making strides to close achievement gaps, according to the organization.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stated. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

Guerin Catholic Principal James McNeany said he is “thrilled” that the private high school I Noblesville was chosen for the award.

“The qualifications for a high school are particularly competitive, and our selection speaks to the high level of academic achievement that Guerin Catholic continues to attain,” he stated.

President of Guerin Catholic Deacon Rick Wagner said the honor is a “community award.”

“I am very proud of the faculty and staff,” Wagner stated. “They work hard to help our students reach their full potential, and the students have responded positively to that challenge. Most impressive is our ability to maintain a strong Catholic identity without sacrificing excellence in academics.”

For more, visit guerincatholic.org.