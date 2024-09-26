IU Health to sponsor 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

The 500 Festival has announced Indiana University Health as the new title sponsor of the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. This partnership leverages IU Health’s commitment to community wellness and its longstanding support of the 500 Festival and its events. The two organizations’ aim is to enhance the positive impact on health, wellness and fitness among Hoosiers statewide. OneAmerica previously served as the sponsor.

“We are thrilled to welcome IU Health as the title sponsor for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon,” stated Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “Their commitment to health and wellness has been instrumental in the growth and success of our events. We look forward to collectively expanding our initiatives to inspire fitness and active living across Indiana for all Hoosiers.”

IU Health has supported the Mini-Marathon in prior years, providing wellness services to runners throughout the race. As the presenting sponsor for the 500 Festival Education Program since 2014, the organization has impacted more than 274,000 students, promoting health and fitness amongst younger generations. More than 700 IU Health employees have participated in the 500 Festival Employee Wellness Challenge, and more than 100 volunteer annually for the Mini-Marathon and 5K.

Riley Children’s Hospital, part of the IU Health network, welcomes the 500 Festival Princesses to its annual Indy 500 party, strengthening community ties. Many princesses choose to complete their outreach events at IU Health locations statewide. A child life specialist from IU Health also contributes to the selection process for the Princess Program, underscoring the deep integration of IU Health in the festival’s initiatives.

“This partnership moves forward the IU Health vision to make Indiana one of the healthiest states in the nation,” stated Dennis Murphy, president and CEO of IU Health. “Investing in the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon is an investment in the long-term health and wellness of Hoosiers and their quality of life in communities across the state.”

The IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, scheduled for May 3, 2025, attracts thousands of participants from across the nation.