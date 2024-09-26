IWS celebrates ’Fanfare for a New Era’

The Indiana Wind Symphony’s 2024-25 season-opening concert is aptly named “Fanfare for a New Era.”

The concert will begin a new era as Jay S. Gephart takes over as music director from founder Charlies Conrad, who retired after last season.

“I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to conduct this great ensemble,” Gephart said. “I stood in front of the Indiana Wind Symphony a few times as a guest conductor, but to be able to program my own repertoire and conduct a full program has been for quite a while a dream come true for me.”

The concert, set for 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, will open with Jack Stamp’s “Fanfare for a New Era.”

“I think this program reflects who I am as a conductor and as a wind symphony conductor,’ Gephart said. “I just like to have a wide range of variety in my programming. I wouldn’t say it’s something for everybody, but based on the way the musicians have responded, I think everyone is going to like this program.”

Gephart said some of the numbers are among his favorite pieces.

“So, with it being my first symphony with the wind symphony, I wanted to share it with them,” he said.

Gephart is retiring as director of Purdue University’s All-American Marching Band at the end of the football season. Prior to joining Purdue in 1995, Gephart, 63, was the director of bands at North Central High School. He will remain the Purdue Wind Ensemble director and the Purdue department head for band and orchestra.

One of his favorites is a new piece called “Bamboo Shoots and City Streets” by Benjamin Barker, an American composer who lives in Tokyo.

“I had the opportunity to conduct it with my Purdue Wind Ensemble last spring and it just suits the Indiana Wind Symphony very well,” Gephart said.

Guest tubist Patrick Sheridan will perform on Martin Ellerby’s “Tuba Concerto,” “Imagine Rainbows” and “Flight of the Bumblebees.”

“He’s one of the greatest virtuoso tuba players in the world,” Gephart said.

