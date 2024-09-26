Pearson Automotive Tennis Club honored

Pearson Automotive Tennis Club in Zionsville is the recipient of the United States Tennis Association, Inc. Outstanding Facility Award for 2024.

PATC is one of 41 winners in the USTA’s annual awards program that recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the nation. The evaluation also considers factors like teaching professional certifications, Safe Play compliance and the quality of tennis programming. Awards were granted to facilities based on size, type of facility (private, public or at an education institution) and program offerings.

PATC’s facility features LED lighting for its recently resurfaced 8 Har-Tru Cushion courts. Programming is led by USTA High Performance and USPTA Certified tennis professionals.

PATC treasurer and founding board member Dave Hunt accepted the award at the U.S. Open in August in New York City.

“Being recognized by the USTA as an outstanding facility is truly an honor,” PATC President and Board Chair Brent Claymon stated. “It is attributable to our dedicated and talented staff, the tireless effort of our volunteer board, our passionate membership, and the greater Indianapolis community that has embraced our mission to grow the game of tennis.”

USTA officials said award recipients inspire communities to embrace the game of tennis.

“Outstanding tennis facilities like the Pearson Automotive Tennis Club help us to grow the game at the grassroots level, and we are proud to recognize them for their ongoing impact on the sport of tennis,” USTA managing director Theodore Loehrke stated.

Pearson Automotive Tennis Club is a nonprofit organization. Opened in 2017, the club promotes the social and health benefits of tennis while improving athletic literacy. PATC works with youth, schools, colleges, the USTA and other nonprofit organizations to help individuals achieve their goals.

The club supports local schools and colleges and hosts national events such as the Rajeev Ram Foundation Indy Challenger tournament.

An all-weather sign from the USTA will be mounted at the facility this fall.

Learn more at pearsontennis.com.