The Italian House on Park earns diners’ choice recognition

The Italian House on Park in Westfield was recently recognized as Diners’ Choice for 2024 by the reservation website OpenTable.

Co-owner Scott Wolf said the restaurant was honored to receive the recognition, which correlates to customer feedback given to the website.

“At the Italian House, we’ve always strived to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere where our customers feel at home,” Wolf stated. “This award reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional homemade cuisine and personalized service. We’re deeply grateful to our community for their continued support and for making the Italian House a special part of Westfield’s culinary scene.”

The Italian House on Park is part of Westfield’s “Restaurant Row” on Park Street. The restaurant was recently named one of OpenTable’s 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America and Yelp’s Top 20 Lasagnas across the country.

The Italian House on Park opened in 2015 and is part of the Wolfpack Restaurant Group, along with Wolfies Grill, Nyla’s and the Broken Barrel.

Learn more at theitalianhousedining.com.