Westfield, WWS work together on comprehensive plan

Efforts to update Westfield’s vision for the future began in September, following the announcement in late-August that Rundell Ernstberger Associates of Indianapolis was awarded a $520,000 contract to help city leaders develop a new comprehensive plan, economic impact study and infrastructure plan.

Mayor Scott Willis updated residents on the process during a town hall meeting Sept. 12 at Westfield Washington Public Library.

“We need to start preparing (for more growth), because every day I am being approached by builders, by residential home builders who want to do projects in our western corridor, but we don’t have a vision for that,” he said. “We’re saying no right now, but we can’t continue to do that long term. So, we’re moving forward with a plan that is going to provide a long-term vision for Westfield.”

Willis said the comprehensive plan will be designed to create a vision for the next several decades. He said the current plan, developed in 2007, has not undergone significant updates despite a population growth of an estimated 45,000 to 50,000 residents.

He said a significant change this time around is giving Westfield Washington Schools a seat at the table.

“They are being impacted by everything we do,” Willis said. “Every subdivision, every home built has an impact to some extent. What I don’t want to have happen (is) to force the schools to come back to the taxpayers to ask for a tax increase for a construction referendum because we grew too fast and they couldn’t keep up. I think this is just a smart strategy to make sure that we don’t outkick their coverage and that we’re doing the right things for the kids in our school district.”

The plan will focus on infrastructure and transportation; land use and zoning; economic development; sustainability; and community engagement.

The update process will involve in-person public meetings and workshops, and online activities through a 24-7 portal to gather input from residents, business owners, and other stakeholders. The city will update the public with opportunities for public involvement throughout the process.

The contract includes seven phases, including assessment; capacity building; identifying values and a vision; draft plan; final plan; preparation for adoption; and final deliverables.

The plan is anticipated to be ready for consideration and adoption by the city council in spring of 2026.