Early learning center coming to Westfield

The Learning Grove Academy will open its new day care and preschool in Westfield this fall.

The state-of-the-art facility at 17577 Alba Lane will include a modern, purpose-built space designed to meet the highest standards of safety and comfort for young children, including three playgrounds with modern equipment.

The academy also has a STEM lab program and engaging curriculum. The STEM lab program fosters interest in science, technology, engineering and math. The academy’s curriculum promotes cognitive, social and emotional development through a variety of hands-on activities.

“We are excited to be opening our doors to the Westfield community,” regional director Lisa Potvin stated. “We believe that every child deserves a strong foundation for their future. The Learning Grove Academy of Westfield is committed to providing a nurturing, family-oriented environment that prioritizes education and ensures a safe, supportive space for children to thrive.”

Programs are open for infants through school age with an additional Montessori classroom.

The Learning Grove Academy’s goal is to foster a love of learning, build confidence and develop critical thinking skills through positive learning experiences during a child’s first five years, a crucial time of development.

Enrollment information and special promotions are now available. A grand opening event is planned for Oct. 25.

Learning Grove Academy has locations in Carmel and Avon, as well as Georgia, Iowa, Michigan and Nebraska.

Learn more learninggroveacademy.com or call 317-588-8555.