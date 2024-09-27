Lawrence Stormwater Board reviews draft 2025 budget

The City of Lawrence Storm Water Board reviewed its portion of the proposed 2025 municipal budget during a special meeting Sept. 26, but most of the board members’ budget questions were not answered because the city controller did not attend.

Public Works Director Chris Wilburn was present, but said many of the changes to the budget were made without his participation. The changes include a $1.3 million cut to repairs and maintenance, along with reductions of about $330,000 for engineering, $30,000 for general consulting and about $67,000 for “other” expenses.

Wilburn repeatedly told the board that he didn’t know why specific changes were made or whether items that were cut would be paid for through another fund.

“These modifications were made by the controller,” Wilburn said. “It would probably be a question better suited for the controller. I know that seems to be the theme, but that’s probably where we are here this evening.”

Wilburn confirmed to the board that the city’s stormwater fund is funded through fees collected by residents and that those fees are designated specifically for stormwater projects.

The board tabled voting on the budget until a future meeting, with the understanding that the controller would be present to answer questions.

There were a few 2025 budget line items that showed increases. Legal fees, for example, jumped from $5,000 to $100,000. Wilburn noted that there could be legal action in the coming year related to the ongoing Brookside Park storm sewer replacement project.

In a related matter, the board unanimously approved a motion to increase inspection services for that project by about $81,000.

In early 2023, the city received a $600,000 state grant to help pay for the Brookside Park neighborhood project, encompassing 52nd Street to 54th Street and Richardt Street to Kercheval Drive.

The next regular Storm Water Board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.