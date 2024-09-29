Opinion: Jumping to the rescue 

Commentary by Jeff Worrell

Donna Skeens, a reader of this column, shared with me a heartwarming story that demonstrates kindness is alive and well in Carmel.

At the CVS on Range Line Road, an elderly woman in distress couldn’t get her car to start. After she tried unsuccessfully to get help via the telephone, those in the checkout line, including the young cashier, took matters into their own hands in a moving expression of compassion. Greg had jumper cables, but his vehicle would have to be completely unloaded to get to them. Art, waiting in line, offered to help.

Acts of kindness remind us that there are still wonderful people in our community willing to help and completely improve the day for this elderly woman. But more importantly for those of us watching, we should be inspired to do the same when our turn comes.

Understanding the relationship between hospitality, belonging and civility is crucial. These three concepts are interconnected and play important roles in shaping our social interactions. By fostering these qualities, we can create a more welcoming, helpful and respectful environment that benefits individuals and communities alike. Recognizing and nurturing this relationship can lead to stronger social bonds, more effective professional relationships and an overall improved quality of life.

Let’s continue to spread kindness and be the Good Samaritan.