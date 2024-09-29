Zionsville budget includes spend-down of reserve funds

The Zionsville Town Council held a budget discussion and public hearing Sept. 16 for the civil municipal budget for 2025.

Mayor John Stehr said although the document is substantially finalized, it can still be edited through early October and should remain open for comment.

The budget includes revenues of $48.8 million and expenditures of $52.5 million.

“While the revenue side of our budget is challenged due to limited commercial assessed value and state funding formulas that do not favor Zionsville, we put together a budget that I believe is sustainable for both 2025 and beyond,” Stehr said.

Stehr said the town will bridge the gap between revenues and spending with a planned spend-down of surplus funds, reprioritizing some projects and allocated but unspent revenue from 2024 that will revert to the budget next year.

The spend-down of reserves will include $1.5 million in 2025 for infrastructure and a plan for additional capital projects over the next five years.

“An orderly spend-down also gives us flexibility as unexpected opportunities arise,” Stehr said.

Stehr added that public safety is a priority in the budget with the hiring of four firefighters and one police officer. The budget also addresses quality of life issues by allocating funds for pathway connections, renovation of Lincoln Park and realignment on Zionsville Road.

The budget includes a minimum 4 percent increase in pay for town staff.

The municipal tax rate for 2025 will be .4805.

Stehr thanked the council for their input during the budgeting process.

“It’s been really a great collaboration from the start, and I think that people should know their elected officials are working together in good faith for the financial health of the town,” Stehr said.

The budget is eligible for approval Oct. 7. View the budget at tinyurl.com/38vecfk9.