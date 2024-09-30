Candidates trade barbs during Carmel School Board debate

Four candidates running for two seats on the Carmel Clay Schools school board answered questions and traded barbs for 90 minutes during the Sept. 30 debate hosted by Current at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

After candidates Robin Clark, Dina Ferchmin, Jon Shapiro and Kristina Wheeler introduced themselves, moderator and Current Senior Managing Editor Ann Marie Shambaugh asked a variety of questions covering finances, the role of parents in public education, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and library book reviews.

One of the questions that led to the most back-and-forth focused on the role of partisan politics in what is officially a nonpartisan race.

Shapiro said society has injected partisanship in many conversations, adding that political views can help voters understand a candidate’s values. However, he said, supporting strong public schools is not a political issue.

Ferchmin said nonpartisan means there’s no R or D next to a candidate’s name on the ballot, which allows voters to choose the individual who best represents their values. She stressed that no political party controls her.

Clark said that for her, nonpartisan means that school board members evaluate decisions based on merit, rather than what a political party wants. Everyone has political values, she said, but partisanship shouldn’t be part of the role of a school board member.

Wheeler said she and Shapiro have been endorsed by the Support CCS PAC, along with moderate Republicans in the community. She said nothing about Ferchmin or Clark is moderate and accused them of not being clear about their views on their campaign websites.

That led to some back and forth, with Ferchmin accusing Wheeler and Shapiro of aligning with Democratic backers and Clark saying that Wheeler’s talking points are meant to divide the community.

Shapiro and Wheeler responded that they have supported people across the political spectrum, with Wheeler noting that former Republican Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard also endorsed herself and Shapiro.

This news report will be expanded with more details.

To see a recording of the full debate, visit youarecurrent.com/ccssbdebate24.