Geist community events – October 2024

Chamber networking

The Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce has regular networking events scheduled during the month of October. They include Water Cooler Wednesdays, set for 7:45 a.m. Oct. 2 at Meyer Plastics, 5968 Sunnyside Rd.; Chew on This, starting at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at The Garrison, featuring speakers Kimble Richardson and Dr. April Krowel discussing mental health and psychologically healthy workplaces; and Chamber After Hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Stock Yards Bank & Trust, 6840 Lake Plaza Dr. To register for these events, visit greaterlawrencechamber.org.

Gospel stage play

“When He Pulls the Covers,” a Gospel stage play presented by The Midwest Creative Collective and The Uncut Diamond, is set for Oct. 11 to 13 and 18 to 20 at Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort, 8920 Otis Ave. For more, visit www.artsforlawrence.org.

Water main flushing

The City of Lawrence Utilities will be flushing water mains during normal business hours through Oct. 18. As a result of this activity, some customers may experience a temporary discoloration of their water and/or a low water pressure condition. Color can range from a light yellow to an orange red. If this occurs, the customer should run a medium stream of cold water until the water clears. Do not run hot water or wash clothes until the water clears up. The city does not reimburse customers for water used to flush their service lines due to iron discoloration. For more, contact City of Lawrence Utilities at (317) 542-0511.

Classical concert

Christ Presbyterian Church of McCordsville will host Grace & Peace through Music, a classical music concert, starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at 7879 N. 700 W., McCordsville. The concert will feature Wally Wilson and Ramona Dale on violin, Claire Kang on piano and singing by Christa Welty-Salgado. A reception will follow in the church multipurpose room.

‘Hauntumn’ at the park

Friends of Fort Harrison State Park is hosting “Hauntumn at Fort Harrison State park” from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. The event will include a trunk-or-treat opportunity, pumpkin and Halloween decorating, storytelling and a haunted zombie reenactment.

Trunk or Treat

A festive afternoon of fun and learning, designed to bring together families with special-needs kids and the community organizations that serve them, is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at Ascension St. Vincent, 13861 Olio Rd., Fishers. This free event is open to the public and all children will be welcomed. Activities will include trunk-or-treating, bounce houses, face painting, food venders, a live DJ, safety and nutritional education, games, a costume contest, and visits from Colts and Pacer players.

Comedy show scheduled — Lawrence North High School choirs will host a comedy show set for 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the school auditorium, 7802 Hague Rd. The show will feature headliner Jamahl Keyes with guests Jeff Goltz, Elijah Neveles and Brent Terhune. For more, visit lawrencenorthchoirs.org.

October government meetings

The following Lawrence government meetings are scheduled during the month of September. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings take place at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.