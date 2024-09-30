SullivanMunce hosts GhostWalk in Zionsville

SullivanMunce Cultural Center in Zionsville is taking reservations for the 22nd annual GhostWalk. The two-night event is 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4-5.

GhostWalk is a 45-minute guided walking tour of the historic Village. Guests stop at up to nine different vignettes to experience reenacted ghost stories from Zionsville’s past.

GhostWalk tours run every 15 minutes departing from the front lawn of SullivanMunce Cultural Center, 225 W. Hawthorne St.

All proceeds from GhostWalk benefit SullivanMunce Cultural Center — a nonprofit organization that includes a history museum, genealogy library and art. The center features exhibits, events and programs celebrating the culture of Zionsville.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children. Children under 5 are admitted free.

Tickets can be purchased during the event or in advance at the museum, online at sulllivanmunce.org by calling 317-873-4900.