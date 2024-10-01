Athlete of the week: Eagles running back’s rushing totals soar higher

Zionsville Community High School football coach Scott Turnquist is impressed with the strides junior running back Sam Manna has made this season.

“Sam has done a great job developing his vision and understanding of the run game and how it fits together,” Turnquist said. “It shows growth when you are able to take the things you’ve seen in the past and implement it into your performance. He worked hard in the offseason to develop in every way.”

Turnquist said the experience and repetition has helped his progression, too.

“He has an understanding of how things fit together if they are done right and done well,” Turnquist said. “If you make your offensive line right, it goes a long way to making them feel great, too.”

In the first five games, the 5-foot-8, 188-pound Manna has rushed for 570 yards on 122 carries and six touchdowns.

The Eagles won three of their first five games, matching last season’s win total of 3-7.

“He’s been a huge contributor so far and we have guys around him that have done the same,” Turnquist said. “He’s certainly stepped up in a lot of big situations.”

As a sophomore, Manna gained a team-high 392 yards on 112 carries with one touchdown.

“This year I’ve made the most improvement with my vision and hitting the gaps hard once I see them without second guessing and getting positive yards after contact,” Manna said. “I feel like my vision is just carrying me to the right gap every time and I’ve learned to really trust that I’m seeing the right thing and that the gaps are going to be there. That trust that the gaps will be there all starts upfront. Those guys have been working hard all year and I’m grateful for what they’ve been providing me with this season.”

Manna has always been a running back.

“Since the first day on earth I can remember football has always been a big thing for me in life and I’ve always been naturally gifted to play running back,” he said. “I would describe my running style as an elusive back who can make people miss in open space with speed. I also am able to get downhill and get tough yards when needed.”

While growing up. Manna played several other sports, including basketball, wrestling, swimming, soccer, lacrosse and track. Manna, whose goal is to play college football, is still competing as a sprinter in track and field for the Eagles.

To nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week contact [email protected].

Favorite athlete: Nick Chubb

Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans”

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Favorite musician: Drake