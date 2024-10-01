Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Warm and inviting sunroom retreat

When our Jackson’s Grant clients envisioned maximizing their living space, they came to us with the idea of transforming their screened-in porch into a bright, inviting sunroom. Our team embraced the opportunity, designing a seamless extension that not only enhances the home’s natural flow but also creates the perfect space for year-round gatherings.

  • Continuing the hardwood flooring into the sunroom creates a seamless transition between the kitchen and the newly expanded space, further enhancing the home’s cohesive flow.
  • Custom built-ins and floating shelves frame the freshly painted fireplace, creating the perfect space to showcase family photos, cherished keepsakes, and décor.
  • The addition features windows designed to match the existing structure, flooding the room with natural light and ensuring seamless integration.
  • A wood-planked ceiling adds warmth and a touch of organic appeal.   
