Blueprint for Improvement: Warm and inviting sunroom retreat

When our Jackson’s Grant clients envisioned maximizing their living space, they came to us with the idea of transforming their screened-in porch into a bright, inviting sunroom. Our team embraced the opportunity, designing a seamless extension that not only enhances the home’s natural flow but also creates the perfect space for year-round gatherings.

Continuing the hardwood flooring into the sunroom creates a seamless transition between the kitchen and the newly expanded space, further enhancing the home’s cohesive flow.

Custom built-ins and floating shelves frame the freshly painted fireplace, creating the perfect space to showcase family photos, cherished keepsakes, and décor.

The addition features windows designed to match the existing structure, flooding the room with natural light and ensuring seamless integration.