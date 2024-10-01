Night & Day diversions – October 1, 2024

‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “Million Dollar Quartet” runs through Oct. 6 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Freeform Concert Series presents the Jeremiah Cosner Band with Ben Gage and Melanie Pierce at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2, and Eric Baker & Friends presents for “The Piano Man: A Billy Joel Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Steel Magnolias’

Carmel Community Players presents “Steel Magnolias” Oct. 4-13 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

‘Ripcord’

Main Street Productions presents “Ripcord” Oct. 3-13 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

‘Kinky Boots’

Civic Theatre’s production of “Kinky Boots” is set for Oct. 4-19 at The Tarkington at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Fanfare for a New Era’

Indiana Wind Symphony’s “Fanfare for a New Era” season-opening concert is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Palladium at the Allied Solutions Center. For more, visit indianawindsymphony.org.

‘Celebration: Beethoven & Liszt’

Carmel Symphony Orchestra presents “Celebration: Beethoven & Liszt” with Indy Opera at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Palladium at the Allied Solutions Center. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.