Century Club donates to Smoking Pastor Project

Fishers Century Club members voted Sept. 17 to select The Smoking Pastor Project as its winning charity for the third quarter of 2024. The nonprofit will receive about $3,000 from the Century Club, which is still collecting this quarter’s donations from its members.

“The Smoking Pastor Project is a Hamilton County-based nonprofit that partners with other organizations to serve free meals to those in need, local heroes and communities across the area,” a news release stated. “Their mission is to bring joy and nourishment to individuals through hearty meals, building connections and uplifting spirits one bite at a time.”

The organization recently had its mobile kitchen trailer stolen and destroyed. The trailer was crucial to the nonprofit’s mission. Jordan Davis, founder of The Smoking Pastor Project, stated that the Century Club donation comes at a time when the organization needs it most.

“Our mission is simple — faith, food, and family,” he stated. “We aspire to create community and inspire joy through the universal language of food.”

The September meeting marked a milestone as the Club officially surpassed $43,000 in total giving since was founded in 2021. The club aims to have 100 members donate $100 per quarter to create a significant impact with each donation.

The group meets quarterly at the recreation event space at The Club/Knowledge Services building on Crosspoint Boulevard in Fishers. Its next meeting is Dec. 10.

For more information and a list of previous winners, visit fisherscenturyclub.com.

For more about The Smoking Pastor Project, visit smokingpastorproject.com.