Comedic moms bring show to the Palladium

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley try to find humor in the most trying moments of motherhood.

The comedians will present their “#IMOMSOHARD: Ladies Night” show at 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Palladium at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. It’s the fourth national tour for the friends.

“It’s a two-person standup tour,” Hensley said. “Jen and I just hit all the topics that resonate with women and moms. We talk about stuff that would normally make us cry. We try to make it funny, so everyone feels a little better about the hard stuff.”

The friends began by producing videos online, which built a following.

“When we started, we had babies at home. They were like little, tiny people, and that provided its own material,” Hensley said. “Now, we have these teens and tweens and we have all new material to write about. It’s evolved over the course of the four tours.”

The comedians’ web-series, “#IMOMSOHARD,” started out in 2016.

“Our first video, Jen forgot her daughter’s name and that’s when the videos took off,” Hensley said. “It was a lightning strike in the right direction, ‘Oh, wow. Women like this.’ They like seeing our friendship and what we have to say. We’re not trying to teach them anything or try to show them how to do anything better. We did really sexy videos about hemorrhoids, body hair and the coup de grace we did was our swimsuit video. That one went globally viral and did not garner one modeling contract.”

From there, Hensley said the act became a television pilot, a bestselling book, a children’s book, a podcast and a wine line.

“It’s just been this boulder rolling downhill that we’ve been really happy to be a part of,” Hensley said.

After the series took off, Hensley and Smedley realized they needed to have a live comedy tour.

“We had to go see these women that are commenting on (us) and see them face to face,” Hensley said. “Jen and I are both comedians. We were like, ‘Let’s put this on the stage in front of thousands of women,’ and it’s been a blast.”

Hensley and Smedley grew up in Nebraska but didn’t know each other there.

“We separately moved to Los Angeles to pursue (careers),” Smedley said. “We finally met after a show in Los Angeles.”

Smedley was doing a comedy show and Hensley was encouraged to attend the show with offers of free beer.

“We were drinking beers in the parking lot afterwards because we’re both from Nebraska and we like tailgating,” Hensley said. “A friend said, ‘Did you know you’re both from Nebraska?’ The number of names we started dropping and how high we went in pitch started to break glass because we had all the same friends and knew all the same people but had never run into each other. We became fast friends and the rest is history.”

The comedians’ videos are on Facebook and YouTube,

“When social media really took off eight or nine years ago, everyone was talking to women on how to do a better job of what they were already doing,” Smedley said. “Or scaring us with stories of here is what can happen if you don’t do things the right way. We were like there is nothing for a mom who is up late at night that will just make her laugh. We get messages from mothers and grandmothers of, ‘Where were you when I was a mom? I needed someone to voice what I was feeling in a lighthearted way and make me laugh about it.’ I think it was a realization that cavewomen dealt with what we’re dealing with but just without iPads.”

Hensley said they love when women bring their husbands to the shows.

“They’re usually terrified when they show up,” Hensley said. “We like it that way. We also know some women who decided they are going to buy themselves a ticket and go and they end up with 10 new friends.”

Smedley said life creates an array of new material.

“There are a lot of hormonal changes from parents and kids,” Smedley said.

The comedians, who each have two children, often take questions from the audience. But they don’t share advice, just laughs

“When we’re home, you can pretty much be sure we’re on a soccer field somewhere,” Hensley said.

