Westfield budget slated for vote in October

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis said he expects some minor tweaks from the city council before the 2025 budget is approved this month. But, he said, the budget is solid.

The budget was introduced in August, with adoption consideration expected by the end of October. The civil city budget totals $124 million, with an operational budget of $78 million, excluding bond payments.

Willis gave an update on the budget process during a town hall meeting Sept. 12 at Westfield Washington Library.

“We have to justify every dollar that we’re spending,” Willis said. “I met with every director — and so did my chief of staff — and every dollar they have, (we asked) how they came up with that number. If a budget called for training, tell me where you’re going for training. Are you leaving the area? Are you staying at a hotel? Are you flying? We went to a granular level of detail. I can tell you with confidence every dollar that we’re going to spend next year in our budget.”

Willis said the budget reflects his vision of four pillars of success for Westfield: public safety excellence; transparency and accountability; quality growth and livability; and empowerment and improvement.

“If staff couldn’t justify how it supported (the four pillars), it went out of the budget,” he said. “We’re going to be more fiscally responsible with your tax dollars.”

Willis said the city will spend more money in 2025 on infrastructure than the previous three years combined, allocating $42.5 million for roads, roundabouts and trails. He expects that trend to continue into 2026

The zero-based budget allocates spending for all cash, which will reduce the amount the city has in reserves.

“We have a lot of cash reserves. We’ve been sitting on your money for far too long,” he said. “Right now, we have 150 percent of our operating budget sitting in cash. I am not a savings account and that is not fair to you all. You give up this hard-earned money and you expect it to be reinvested in your community, as it should, but we’re sitting on it. We’re going to spend down these cash reserves.”

Willis said the new budgeting model means the city will have 56 percent of its operating budget in cash reserves at the end of 2025.

The tax rate will remain flat at .7175.

The budget is anticipated to go before the city council for a vote Oct. 28. By state law, the budget must be adopted by Nov. 1.

See the full budget document at tinyurl.com/2twt6dmp.