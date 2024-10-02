Whitestown man arrested after shots fired

A Whitestown man faces charges after allegedly firing a gun toward an apartment at the Meadows on Main apartment complex.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Sept. 29. Whitestown police officers were dispatched to Meadows on Main apartment complex on reports of shots fired. According to a news release, Boone County dispatch informed officers that witnesses observed multiple people running following reports of shots fired, two of them white males in hooded sweatshirts.

Shortly after arrival, officers discovered two suspects matching the descriptions and a handgun in the vicinity of the subjects. The individuals were detained and following interviews, police determined that a verbal altercation led to the males allegedly firing shots at the victim’s apartment. A second firearm was located during the field investigation.

Cristopher Croley, 20, was identified as one of the suspects and arrested. He is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.

Bond was set at $3,500 cash in Boone County Court. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 18.

The second suspect identified was a juvenile who also was arrested and transported to Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center, where he is being held pending charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department was assisted on the scene by the Zionsville Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.