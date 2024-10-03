AES of Zionsville announces leadership changes

Zionsville-based AES Restaurant Group recently announced several key leadership appointments and promotions within its organization.

AES founder and CEO John Wade said the changes reflect a commitment to fostering talent from within and making sure the right leaders are in place.

Jay Bedrosian, previously the COO, steps into the role as president. Bedrosian has been with AES for two decades.

Robert Bird will transition from the role of vice president to COO. Jonathan Hetler has been promoted to Director of Training.

In addition, twelve leaders have been named as partners with AES. The new partners are Luke Prifogle, Jonathan Hetler, Robert Bird, Melissa Lindsey, Jason Bowman, Brandi Fry-MacNeill, Rebecca Griffin, George Onisa, Wes Hoffman, Steve Roberts, Mindi McKeeman and Mary Spears.

“Each of these leaders has made significant contributions to our organization and exemplifies the values and dedication that AES stands for,” Wade stated. “Their new roles and responsibilities will not only strengthen our leadership team but also position us for future growth and innovation. This is a momentous occasion for AES, and I am proud to continue to lead this amazing team into the future as we continue to grow and succeed together.”

Founded in 2004, AES operates Arby’s restaurants in 16 states. Its newest location is under construction in Westfield near Grand Park.

AES is Arby’s third-largest franchise group. Learn more at AESRestaurants.com.