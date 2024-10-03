Fishers restaurant to host ‘Chew on This’ event

A Fishers business is among six Indiana restaurants participating in the Indiana Humanities “Chew on This” program, which invites Hoosiers across the state to dig into local food and engage in conversation.

During the Oct. 17 event, conversations about how food plays a role in creating community will take place at participating restaurants, including Thai Villa Cuisine in Fishers, encouraging Hoosiers to have insightful dinner discussions.

The event is a part of an Indiana Humanities initiative called Food for Thought, which focuses on food in the context of culture, history, law, politics, science, the arts, religion, ethnicity and humanity’s place in the world.

It’s also part of Indiana Humanities’ multi-year initiative Unearthed, which encourages Hoosiers to discover and discuss their relationships with the natural world and explore how people shape the environment and how the environment shapes us.

“Time and time again, our ‘Chew on This’ experience has brought people of all backgrounds together for fulfilling conversation over a meal,” stated Marisol Gouveia, director of engagement at Indiana Humanities. “Our hope is that guests leave the dinners feeling connected and that they continue to think about and use their recipes for community long after they’ve left.”

Each dinner conversation will be led by a facilitator. The facilitator for the Fishers event will be Candace Boyd Simmons, an Indianapolis-based food blogger and author.

Other participating restaurants are Aroma Indian Cuisine in Indianapolis, La Catrina Tacos & Tequila in Jeffersonville, Legacy West African Cuisine in Muncie, the Putnam Inn in Greencastle and Oak & Alley in Warsaw.

Tickets include a meal, nonalcoholic drinks, tax and tip. To register, visit bit.ly/4gIvEgS.