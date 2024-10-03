Songbird Social House set to open in northeast Carmel

The name of the new gathering spot in Carmel says it all – Songbird Social House. It’s designed as a comfortable, welcoming place to hang and enjoy community with some live music thrown in on the weekends.

“We didn’t want to be a restaurant,” said Traci Karns who co-owns Songbird Social House with her husband, Brian, and will serve as general manager. “Restaurants turn tables quickly, and we want people to come in, have a nice meal, have a couple of drinks, mocktails or sodas. We want people just to relax and enjoy their time.”

Located at 7245 E. 146th St. in Carmel, Songbird’s opening weekend is Oct. 5 and 6 and will feature out-of-town musicians Aaron Bucks from Nashville and Adam Cartwright of Chicago.

Karns said Songbird will have live music on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m. but her goal is to expand the musical offerings to more nights.

There are two floors at Songbird, a 3,000-square-foot dining area and bar downstairs and a 1,600-square-foot upper level with more of a speakeasy vibe. The second floor comes with a large, board-room table and to host meetings with a capacity of 30.

Traci, 47, and Brian, 51, enjoy successful business careers. The couple has been seriously thinking about the Songbird concept for three years. This is their first endeavor in the hospitality space. Knowing that pizza, made in a 6,000-pound, wood-fired pizza oven, was going to be an important part of their menu, they traveled in June to Beltsville, Md., where they attended a three-day course at “Pizza University.”

The class of 15 spent three days learning how to make pizza dough and use the gigantic oven, which arrived at Songbird in mid-August.

Other elements of the menu include fresh pasta and a rotating selection of weekly specials, including premium steak, seafood and chicken. The bar will offer cocktails, an extensive wine list and a selection of bourbons.

Songbird will employ 14 people. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Learn more at songbirdsocialhouse.com.