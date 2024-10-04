Fishers resident honored for saving driver from crash

The City of Fishers organized a brief but meaningful ceremony Oct. 3 honoring resident Adam Barr, who saved a 17-year-old boy from possible death Aug. 28 by pulling him out of a vehicle that crashed into a home, triggering a gas leak that led to the home catching fire.

The ceremony took place at the Fishers Police Department’s training room, which was filled with city officials, media, members of Barr’s family and the family of the young man he saved. Mayor Scott Fadness thanked Barr for his actions that day.

“At times like this when we give out recognition, one might say congratulations, but I think today, the tone is more about gratitude,” he said. “It takes an entire community to come together in these hard moments and to take care of one another and you would exemplify that.”

Fishers Fire Department Chief Steve Orusa said that among firefighters, when you commit yourself to harm’s way for another person, it creates an unbreakable bond.

“You did that and you’re not even a member of a fire department, so we’re measuring you for your turnout (and) helmet right after this event,” he joked. “We might have to do something with the beard, but we’ll talk about that.”

Orusa then presented Barr with the Citizens Lifesaver Award.

The young man he saved, Jaxon Chiamopoulos, and his family took turns giving Barr hugs and expressing their gratitude for his actions.

Chiamopoulos said he was driving home and when he was turning right, the steering wheel locked up.

“I was already mid-turning right, so when the car locked, it went up the curb and hit the side of the house,” he said. “Adrenaline took over and I wasn’t I wasn’t thinking a lot, like I was trying to turn the steering wheel and next thing I know, I’m on the side of the house. It was all a blur, like buzzing in my ear. I couldn’t really hear anything until Adam came and knocked on my window.”

Police body cam video footage from the incident shows Barr explaining that he had witnessed the crash, pulled over and ran to the vehicle. He told a first responder that he saw Chiamopoulos in the vehicle and smelled gas, so pulled him out quickly. Soon after, the vehicle was engulfed.

Chiamopoulos’ parents, Hope and George, were home at the time of the accident. Hope Chiamopoulos said she was cooking and still has a burn on her arm from accidentally brushing against the hot stove after Jaxon called them from an unknown number to tell them what had happened.

“We open our front door because we live in the neighborhood and we just see the smoke,” she said. “And we ran. We just ran.”

George Chiamopoulos said the family is deeply grateful for Barr’s actions that day.

Barr, who is the principal of Options Schools in Noblesville, said it was a little uncomfortable to be in the spotlight, but he was happy to see Jaxon is doing well. He said he hopes other people will be inspired to offer aid when needed.

“In that moment, when you see somebody in need, just make sure that you at least stop and see what’s going on and try your best to help,” he said.