Halloween is for the dogs in Westfield

Westfield will welcome man’s best friend for a special event at Asa Bales Park this month.

Barktoberfest, presented by Community First Bank and Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, returns to Asa Bales Park, 205 W. Hoover St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5.

The Halloween-themed afternoon includes a canine agility course and pet-related vendors at the Mutt Mart. Professional pet portraits and caricatures will be available.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County will be on hand with dogs that are available for adoption. The Humane Society will collect items frequently needed in the shelter, such as Easy Cheese, canned dog and cat food, 55-gallon trash bags and plush toys. Donations help reduce costs in the shelter’s operating budget. Attendees who donate items will be entered into a raffle for one of three gift baskets worth more than $100 each. Additional raffle tickets from the Humane Society will also be available for $5 per ticket.

Tickets to enter Barktoberfest are $10 per person. Children 10 and under are free. Tickets are not required for dogs.

Barktoberfest is sponsored by Westfield Welcome. Learn more at westfieldwelcome.com/barktoberfest.